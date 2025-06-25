MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Marissa Jenkins, center, a navy corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, instructs an Australian soldier with 1st Health Battalion, and a U.S. Marine with MRF-D 25.3, on tactical combat casualty care at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Jenkins is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)