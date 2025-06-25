MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Matthew Keydeniers, a medical chief with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, briefs U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines with MRF-D 25.3 and Australian soldiers with 1st Health Battalion, before tactical combat casualty care training at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Keydeniers is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)