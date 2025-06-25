Australian soldiers with 1st Health Battalion, conduct tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 04:45
|Photo ID:
|9141814
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-EX118-1121
|Resolution:
|6798x4534
|Size:
|18.61 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.