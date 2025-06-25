Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian soldiers with 1st Health Battalion, conduct tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    TCCC
    Australian Army
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    Navy
    Corpsman

