U.S. Marines launch Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Australia’s north

    DARWIN, Australia — U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) are taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, Australia’s largest bilateral military exercise, to enhance interoperability and strengthen ties with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Army joint forces across the Northern Territory (NT) this month.

    During the exercise, which runs from July 13 to August 4, MRF-D MAGTF Marines and Sailors will execute complex operations alongside the Australian Army’s 1st Division. The training includes airfield seizures at Timber Creek, Cloncurry, and Bootu airfields; establishment of expeditionary advanced bases (EABs) and sustainment hubs; joint and combined live-fire evolutions; and continuous airspace control of the NT through MRF-D MAGTF Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38.

    “Our Marines are seizing simulated key maritime terrain and enabling freedom of maneuver for allied forces,” said Col. Jason C. Armas, commanding officer of the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF. “This exercise is Force Design 2030, in action, right now.”

    Highlights include a bilateral artillery live-fire between Kilo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, MRF-D 25.3, and Australia’s 8th/12th Regiment at Mount Bundey Training Area, MV-22 Osprey-supported air assault operations to secure airfields deep inland, and a historic mobile command and control node enabling continuous low signature deconfliction of fires and forces in the NT battlespace. Marines are also operating the Tactical Aviation Ground Refueling System (TAGRS) to rapidly refuel joint and combined aircraft, showcasing advanced expeditionary refueling capabilities. MRF-D’s defensive cyber capabilities will also integrate with Australian and New Zealand partners to identify simulated threats during the exercise.

    Exercise Talisman Sabre is designed to improve combat readiness and strengthen the long-standing alliance between the United States and Australia. More than 35,000 personnel from 19 nations are participating this year, with the U.S. Marines playing a critical role in maneuver, fires integration, logistics support, and combined command and control.

    “Everything we do is predicated on trust with our allies and partners,” said Armas. That’s how we train and that’s how we really uphold security and stability in the Asia-Pacific,” Armas said.

    MRF-D has been deploying to Australia annually for more than a decade as part of the U.S. Force Posture Initiatives, enhancing regional security cooperation, crisis response capability, and combined operational proficiency.

    For imagery and updates from Talisman Sabre, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/MRFD or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/TalismanSabre25.

    For media queries, contact Marine Rotational Force – Darwin Communication Strategy and Operations at mrf-d.commstrat@usmc.mil.

