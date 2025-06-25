MRF-D 25.3: Sailors, Marines, Australian Army Medics conduct TCCC Training

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian soldiers with 1st Health Battalion, conduct tactical combat casualty care at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, June 25, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|06.24.2025
|07.01.2025 04:45
|9141812
|250625-M-EX118-1018
|7159x4775
|19.46 MB
|DARWIN, AU
|4
|2
