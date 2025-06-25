Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, gives a speech after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal during the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)