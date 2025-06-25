Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cory Cook, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives his first speech as the commander during the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. This change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 SFS from Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox to Cook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)