Military dependents of both the incoming and outgoing 374th Security Forces Squadron commanders attend the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. This change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 SFS from Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox to Maj. Cory Cook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)