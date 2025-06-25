Military dependents of both the incoming and outgoing 374th Security Forces Squadron commanders attend the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. This change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 SFS from Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox to Maj. Cory Cook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|9141363
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-BG120-1068
|Resolution:
|4003x2666
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 SFS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.