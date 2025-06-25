Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Burt Okamoto, 374th Mission Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, during the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. The 374 SFS is responsible for the protection of DoD facilities, equipment and aircraft worth $4.3 billion, enforcing standards for 11,000 military, civilians and dependents. They also provide information security, confinement, combat arms training and liaison with host-country police forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)