    374 SFS Change of Command [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 SFS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, gives a speech after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal during the 374 SFS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 9141362
    VIRIN: 250625-F-BG120-1084
    Resolution: 3838x2556
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 SFS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    374th Security Forces Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374 SFS
    change of command

