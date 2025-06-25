The Youth Impact Program (YIP) mentors awarded youth who demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and values during an award ceremony at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa, June 27, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Tyler Oxley, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Chief of Staff, presented military coins to students during the YIP award ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9141125
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-AI704-1134
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
No keywords found.