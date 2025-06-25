Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Youth Impact Program (YIP) mentors awarded youth who demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and values during an award ceremony at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa, June 27, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Tyler Oxley, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Chief of Staff, presented military coins to students during the YIP award ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)