Youth Impact Program (YIP) staff members and students, U.S. Army Soldier mentors, and Department of Education Staff members pose for a group photo at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, June 23, 2025. YIP participants learned about Army values and life skills throughout the two week program. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9141117
|VIRIN:
|250621-Z-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1032
|Size:
|405.83 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
No keywords found.