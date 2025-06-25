Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 1 of 6]

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Youth Impact Program (YIP) staff members and students, U.S. Army Soldier mentors, and Department of Education Staff members pose for a group photo at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, June 23, 2025. YIP participants learned about Army values and life skills throughout the two week program. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    firstlineofdefense
    youthimpact2025
    hawaiiyouth

