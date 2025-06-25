Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Student athletes from Hawaii Title I Schools play football as part of the 2025 Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa , June 27, 2025. Students entering grade five through eight were mentored by the UH Football Team, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Department of Education teachers during a two week program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)