Student athletes from Hawaii Title I Schools play football as part of the 2025 Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa , June 27, 2025. Students entering grade five through eight were mentored by the UH Football Team, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Department of Education teachers during a two week program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9141119
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-AI704-1036
|Resolution:
|5849x3899
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
