Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Student athletes from Hawaii Title I Schools play football as part of the 2025 Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa , June 27, 2025. Students entering grade five through eight were mentored by the UH Football Team, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Department of Education teachers during a two week program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9141119
    VIRIN: 250627-A-AI704-1036
    Resolution: 5849x3899
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    firstlineofdefense
    yip2025
    youthimpact2025
    hawaiiyouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download