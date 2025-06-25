U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) volunteered for the 2025 Hawaii Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa June 16-27, 2025. Soldiers mentored underprivileged youth from Hawaii’s Title I school districts, guiding students entering grades 5 through 8 teaching them Army values and leadership skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9141118
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-AI704-1018
|Resolution:
|5838x3884
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
No keywords found.