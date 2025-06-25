Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 2 of 6]

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) volunteered for the 2025 Hawaii Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa June 16-27, 2025. Soldiers mentored underprivileged youth from Hawaii’s Title I school districts, guiding students entering grades 5 through 8 teaching them Army values and leadership skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9141118
    VIRIN: 250616-A-AI704-1018
    Resolution: 5838x3884
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

