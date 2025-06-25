Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) volunteered for the 2025 Hawaii Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa June 16-27, 2025. Soldiers mentored underprivileged youth from Hawaii’s Title I school districts, guiding students entering grades 5 through 8 teaching them Army values and leadership skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)