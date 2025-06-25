Students practice drill and ceremony under the guidance of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Reyes, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense G-4 noncommissioned officer, as part of their All-Army Day event at Neal S. Blaisdell Park, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. The All-Army Day event featured a medic station, a drill and ceremony station, a vehicle maintenance station and an Army Fitness Test station, culminating in a rocket-firing activity where the participants launched rockets they built earlier in the program. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9141121
|VIRIN:
|250625-Z-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1226
|Size:
|883.71 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth
No keywords found.