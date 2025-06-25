Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth [Image 4 of 6]

    Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Students practice drill and ceremony under the guidance of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Reyes, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense G-4 noncommissioned officer, as part of their All-Army Day event at Neal S. Blaisdell Park, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. The All-Army Day event featured a medic station, a drill and ceremony station, a vehicle maintenance station and an Army Fitness Test station, culminating in a rocket-firing activity where the participants launched rockets they built earlier in the program. (Courtesy Photo)

    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
