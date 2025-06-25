Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students practice drill and ceremony under the guidance of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Reyes, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense G-4 noncommissioned officer, as part of their All-Army Day event at Neal S. Blaisdell Park, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. The All-Army Day event featured a medic station, a drill and ceremony station, a vehicle maintenance station and an Army Fitness Test station, culminating in a rocket-firing activity where the participants launched rockets they built earlier in the program. (Courtesy Photo)