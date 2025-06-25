Empowering Dreams: 94th AAMDC Soldiers Light the Way for Hawaii’s Youth

Courtesy Photo | Youth Impact Program (YIP) staff members and students, U.S. Army Soldier mentors, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Youth Impact Program (YIP) staff members and students, U.S. Army Soldier mentors, and Department of Education Staff members pose for a group photo at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, June 23, 2025. YIP participants learned about Army values and life skills throughout the two week program. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU– Under the blazing Hawaiian sun, camouflage uniforms met youthful dreams on the football field, not in training drills, but in mentorship. Soldiers from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) traded their tactical gear for whistles and teamwork, stepping up as role models in the 2025 Hawaii Youth Impact Program (YIP).



From June 16–27, Soldiers from the 94th AAMDC stepped off the base and onto the campus of the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa, not for duty, but for a deeper mission. There, they mentored underprivileged youth from Hawaii’s Title I school districts, guiding students entering grades 5 through 8 during a transformative two-week journey.



But this wasn’t just a sports camp. It was a life-changing experience built on mentorship, discipline, and leadership. It was about shaping futures.



Directed by retired Lt. Col. Siegfried Ramil, YIP offered participants hands-on opportunities in football, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and life skills development. More than a summer initiative, it served as a bridge between military values and community empowerment.



“The Youth Impact Program is a partnership between the Department of Defense, the University of Hawaii, and our nonprofit organization,” explained Ramil.



The program, hosted by UH Football in collaboration with YIP and U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), blended military structure with athletic discipline, leadership principles and personal development. Student-athletes from UH worked alongside Soldiers, forming a unified team focused on uplifting Hawaii’s next generation. For many Soldiers, the experience was deeply personal.



“Volunteering means giving back to the community,” said Sgt. Naomi Cedenovera, G-4 Property Book Office noncommissioned officer. “When people see us in uniform and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ this is our way of showing that we truly care and that we are one team.”



Sgt. Roberto Carbajal-Muro, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 94th AAMDC, saw the program as a chance to pass on hard-won lessons about perseverance and self-worth.



“I hope that they gain discipline out of this experience,” Carbajal-Muro said. “It takes a lot of work to get ahead in life. You need discipline. You need to be able to follow instructions. Just because you come from nothing doesn’t mean you will always be there in life.”



For many involved, YIP is more than a two-week summer event. It’s a spark that can ignite long-term change in the lives of young people across the state.



“The YIP gives opportunities for disadvantaged kids to get exposed to college at the University of Hawaii,” said Leena Conrad, Hawaii YIP recruitment and community liaison.



“A lot of disadvantaged kids do not get the opportunities to go to college. Some may not even want to go to college. However, if we start mentoring these kids early, we can influence them to view college as a possibility later on in life,” said Conrad.



Conrad emphasized that programs like YIP are especially crucial in underserved areas.



“Our community in Waipahu is a very low-income community. These programs, which are free of cost, are very valuable,” Conrad added.



Inside the program, students carry out the values they’re taught every moment of the day.



“All of the YIP participants follow the Army Values,” said Joseph Lileikis, a New Valley Middle School teacher and volunteer. “Every day it is a part of their life, from the minute they step on the bus until they go home with their families.”

According to Darrien Mitchell, assistant director of the Hawaii YIP, the program’s foundation in military values makes it uniquely powerful.



“We take the military and use that as a basis to teach leadership,” Mitchell said. “It’s important to have a program like this in Hawaii because not everyone has an opportunity. It is an opportunity that helps change and better our people.”

Mitchell has witnessed that transformation firsthand.



“I have been doing this for eight years,” said Mitchell. “We have athletes that have gone through this program who are now playing at UH and overseas.”



As the sun sets on another successful YIP session, the Soldiers, educators, and staff walk away knowing they’ve done more than just volunteer. They’ve helped open doors, change mindsets and build a stronger Hawaii, one young leader at a time.



The 94th AAMDC integrates cutting-edge technology, joint partnerships, and strategic deterrence to counter emerging aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems. The unit plays a vital role in ensuring regional security, strategic readiness, and mission success across a complex and dynamic operational environment.