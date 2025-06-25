Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Kshir, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, pumps gas into a vessel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. In addition to securing MacDill’s 7.2-mile coastline, marine patrol conducts detection and surveillance of any suspicious vessels and ensures neutralization of any possible threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|06.25.2025
|06.30.2025 16:17
|9140828
|250626-F-OS776-1205
|7690x5142
|3.03 MB
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
