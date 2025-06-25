Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Davis, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, performs a radio check at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. Marine patrol responds to incidents requiring water rescue and works in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Wildlife Commission and local police agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9140822
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-OS776-1171
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
