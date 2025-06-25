Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Kshir, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, prepares to board a vessel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit is responsible for protecting one of the largest coastal restricted areas in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)