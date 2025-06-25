Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty [Image 3 of 6]

    Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Davis, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, follows a global positioning system at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. Marine patrol sees higher activity in the summer when vessels are more likely to travel along MacDill’s coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9140820
    VIRIN: 250626-F-OS776-1102
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Air Refueling Wing, 6th Security Forces, Marine Patrol, Tampa Bay, MacDill AFB

