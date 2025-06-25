Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Davis, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, follows a global positioning system at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. Marine patrol sees higher activity in the summer when vessels are more likely to travel along MacDill’s coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
