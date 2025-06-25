Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Davis, 6th Security Forces marine patrolman, performs a pre-check on a vessel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol is the only fully operational Air Force unit that patrols the coastline 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
