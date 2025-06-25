Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force vessel assigned to the 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol unit, monitors the coastline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit provides security for 7.2 miles of coastline around MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)