A U.S. Air Force vessel assigned to the 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol unit, monitors the coastline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2025. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit provides security for 7.2 miles of coastline around MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9140818
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-OS776-1084
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.