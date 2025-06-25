Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

    JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Sweeney, left, and Senior Airman Kai Norwood, both ceremonial guardsmen with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, attend the Order of the Praetorian induction ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Norwood was inducted during the event honoring the 10% of ceremonial guardsmen who receive Order of Praetorian membership each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group

    Ceremony
    Honor Guard
    Air Force
    Airman
    Space Force

