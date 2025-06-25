JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Sweeney, left, and Senior Airman Kai Norwood, both ceremonial guardsmen with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, attend the Order of the Praetorian induction ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Norwood was inducted during the event honoring the 10% of ceremonial guardsmen who receive Order of Praetorian membership each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group
