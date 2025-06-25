U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, left, commander of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards, presents Staff Sgt. Marc Garcia, executive officer for the 11th Operations Group, an Order of Praetorian certificate at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Alford recognized Garcia and 13 others during an induction ceremony for the Order of the Praetorian, which honors 10% of ceremonial guardsmen each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9139753
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-UD194-1014
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group
No keywords found.