JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, left, commander of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards, presents Staff Sgt. Marc Garcia, executive officer for the 11th Operations Group, an Order of Praetorian certificate at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. Alford recognized Garcia and 13 others during an induction ceremony for the Order of the Praetorian, which honors 10% of ceremonial guardsmen each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)