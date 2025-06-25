Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The Air and Space Force Honor Guards travel the world performing for heads of state and elected leaders, top generals and even the President of the United States. But the crowning achievement for a ceremonial guardsman is to be recognized as the top 10% of the 300-person unit.



Fourteen ceremonial guardsmen joined the elite U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guard Order of the Praetorian at the annual ceremony here June 20, 2025.



To join the order, current members nominate and elect Airmen and Guardians who are deemed top performers. To be eligible for this nomination, inductees must meet a number of criteria before voting: be a member of the unit for at least 18 months, pass daily uniform inspections at a 99% rate, and conduct 300 or more ceremonies—many which take place at Arlington National Cemetery.



“It’s the honor of a lifetime to represent the Air Force in Arlington National Cemetery,” said Senior Airman Avery Stout. “I’ve always been passionate about remembering those who came before me, and the Honor Guard gave me an opportunity to do that in one of the most sacred places.”



The ceremony honored the most recent three cycles of inductees:



Major David McLellan

Capt. Brian Johnson

Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Vanderbeck

Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Massoth

Staff Sgt. Joshua Alvord

Staff Sgt. Jacob Weir

Staff Sgt. Marc Garcia

Senior Airman Dusty Raines

Senior Airman Kai Norwood

Senior Airman Daniel Munson

Senior Airman Shane Whitworth

Senior Airman Avery Stout

Specialist 4 Marvin Banks III



“This recognition gives me a huge sense of accomplishment,” said U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Marvin Banks III. “It was a goal I set as soon as I arrived, and feels like a rite of passage after having several ceremonial guardsmen as mentors.”



Once inducted into the order, the members have a responsibility to continue mentoring and inspiring ceremonial guardsmen to uphold the elite image and heritage of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards.



“Being a member of the Order of the Praetorian signifies not only technical excellence and ceremonial precision, but also unwavering character, humility and leadership under pressure,” said retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matt Lewis. “It’s more than an award—it’s a legacy.”



New inductee Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Weir reflected on the closeness and commitment of the group.



“I’m humbled by the camaraderie the Praetorians hold,” said Weir. “There are very few groups throughout my military career that are as like-minded, goal driven, and selfless than this one.”



While the Honor Guard special duty lasts an average of four years, the organization and its elite members uphold a tradition of honor and legacy of valor that last a lifetime.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:45 Story ID: 501871 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group, by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.