U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Marvin Banks III, a ceremonial guardsman with the USSF Honor Guard, signs his name in the Order of the Praetorian book at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Order of the Praetorian is dedicated to promoting the solemn memorial mission, protecting high performance standards, perfecting the image, and preserving the history of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9139754
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-UD194-1024
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group
No keywords found.