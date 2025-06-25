Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 3 of 5]

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Marvin Banks III, a ceremonial guardsman with the USSF Honor Guard, signs his name in the Order of the Praetorian book at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Order of the Praetorian is dedicated to promoting the solemn memorial mission, protecting high performance standards, perfecting the image, and preserving the history of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9139754
    VIRIN: 250618-F-UD194-1024
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group

    Ceremony
    Honor Guard
    Air Force
    Airman
    Space Force

