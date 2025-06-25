JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Marvin Banks III, a ceremonial guardsman with the USSF Honor Guard, signs his name in the Order of the Praetorian book at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Order of the Praetorian is dedicated to promoting the solemn memorial mission, protecting high performance standards, perfecting the image, and preserving the history of the Air and Space Force Honor Guards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)