JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

U.S. Air and Space Force ceremonial guardsmen gather with friends and colleagues to celebrate the unit’s top performers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. During the event, 14 members were inducted into the Order of the Praetorian as recognition for their commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)