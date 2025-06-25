Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 1 of 5]

    JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air and Space Force ceremonial guardsmen gather with friends and colleagues to celebrate the unit’s top performers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. During the event, 14 members were inducted into the Order of the Praetorian as recognition for their commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9139752
    VIRIN: 250618-F-UD194-1001
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Honor Guard
    Air Force
    Airman
    Space Force

