JBAB ceremonial guardsmen inducted into elite group

U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guard and Order of the Praetorian alumni pose for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. The Order of the Praetorian is a selective group composed of the qualifying 10% of Air and Space Force Honor Guards members each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
Ceremonial Guardsmen from JBAB inducted into elite group
