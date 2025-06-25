U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, 18th Maintenance Group leadership and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a photo during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Weapons load competitions play a significant role in enhancing mission readiness and strengthening global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 02:51
|Photo ID:
|9139355
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-WJ150-1339
|Resolution:
|4716x3138
|Size:
|500.88 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.