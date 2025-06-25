18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, 18th Maintenance Group leadership and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a photo during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Weapons load competitions play a significant role in enhancing mission readiness and strengthening global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)