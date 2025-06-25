18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordyn Heard, left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kurt Reichert, middle, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Kelly, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron load crew members, pose for a photo during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. These competitions prepare Airmen to thrive in fast paced environments that are expected during real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)