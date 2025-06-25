18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. The 18th Maintenance Group hosts weapons load competitions quarterly to enhance mission readiness and strengthen global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)