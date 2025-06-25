U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. The 18th Maintenance Group hosts weapons load competitions quarterly to enhance mission readiness and strengthen global strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9139353
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-WJ150-1251
|Resolution:
|6118x4079
|Size:
|632.48 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.