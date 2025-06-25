18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordyn Heard, left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kurt Reichert, middle, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Kelly, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, cheer after being announced as winners of the 18th Wing load crew of the quarter competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Kelly and his team won the competition against three other groups, finishing with the fewest discrepancies and proving their precision under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)