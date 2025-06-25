Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordyn Heard, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, transports and attaches inert munitions during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Teams participating in the competition were evaluated on their ability to efficiently and accurately load weapons during a timed event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 02:54
    Photo ID: 9139352
    VIRIN: 250627-F-WJ150-1138
    Resolution: 7629x5086
    Size: 576.77 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MXG holds weapons load competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition
    18th MXG holds weapons load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download