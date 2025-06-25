18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordyn Heard, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, transports and attaches inert munitions during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Teams participating in the competition were evaluated on their ability to efficiently and accurately load weapons during a timed event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)