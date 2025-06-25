18th MXG holds weapons load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron load munitions onto the aircraft during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. Each team was graded on speed, proficiency, and safety during the competition. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)