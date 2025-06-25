Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members participate in the final exercise after training for several weeks with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. Over the duration of several weeks, Marines and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members exchanged knowledge on topics such as tactical combat casualty care, jungle survival, patrol tactics, and more. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9138564
    VIRIN: 250624-F-RJ686-2042
    Resolution: 7017x4678
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama
    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Panama
    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    SENAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download