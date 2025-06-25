SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leah Thorstenson, the Foreign Policy Advisor (POLAD) at U.S. Marine Forces South, evaluates and observes U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, during their final exercise with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. Over the duration of several weeks, Marines and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members exchanged knowledge on topics such as tactical combat casualty care, jungle survival, patrol tactics, and more. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)