SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

A Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama member and a U.S. Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, talk during training at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. Over the duration of several weeks, Marines and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members exchanged knowledge on topics such as tactical combat casualty care, jungle survival, patrol tactics, and more. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)