    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama [Image 9 of 16]

    SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members participate in the final exercise after training for several weeks with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. The 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment is working with the U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamánian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nation’s strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9138559
    VIRIN: 250624-F-RJ686-1154
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    USMC
    Panama
    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    SENAN

