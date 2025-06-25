SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama member participates in the final exercise after training for several weeks with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. The 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment is working with the U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamánian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nation’s strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)