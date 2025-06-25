SENAN conducts FINEX with 2nd Brigade Marines in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members participate in the final exercise after training for several weeks with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at Basco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, June 24, 2025. The FINEX was conducted to execute and evaluate skills exchange between the Aeronaval members and Marines as a part of U.S. Southern Command’s focus on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)