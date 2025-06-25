U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madeline Hendricksen, left, and Master Sgt. Jennifer Faria Jones, right, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron 475th EABS public health technician, distribute supplies to students at Hindi Secondary School, Kenya, June 17, 2025. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities by addressing local needs directly, allowing U.S. personnel to lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)