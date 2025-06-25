U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military, Kenya Navy, and Hindi Secondary School school personnel pose for a photo after distributing supplies to students at Hindi Secondary School, Kenya, June 17, 2025. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities by addressing local needs directly, allowing U.S. personnel to lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)