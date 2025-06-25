Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi [Image 8 of 14]

    U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

    KENYA

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. military, Kenya Navy, and Hindi Secondary School school personnel pose for a photo after distributing supplies to students at Hindi Secondary School, Kenya, June 17, 2025. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities by addressing local needs directly, allowing U.S. personnel to lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9137878
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-HG303-1346
    Resolution: 6588x4013
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Neil Humphreys Goldenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Civil Affairs
    AFAFRICA
    475th EABS
    SETAF-AF

