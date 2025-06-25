U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

HINDI, Kenya – U.S. service members from Camp Simba teamed up with the Kenya Defense Forces to deliver hygiene education and supplies to more than 1,000 students in the villages of Hindi and Mokowe.

The initiative, led by the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team Kenya, part of the Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), included interactive classroom sessions focused on hygiene and youth empowerment, particularly for girls.

Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command with joint task force capabilities and leads the North and West Africa Response Force. Its mission includes building partnerships and supporting regional stability through community engagement.

“This civil affairs mission aimed to strengthen educational infrastructure and reduce the risk of violent extremist recruitment among out-of-school youth,” said U.S. Army Capt. Justin DiCarlo, Civil Affairs Team Kenya team leader. “Hygiene is a major factor that can prevent children, especially girls, from consistently attending class. We stress self-empowerment and the value of education to increase their resilience.”

DiCarlo credited the Kenya Navy’s logistical support and community ties for the mission’s success, calling their involvement vital to both execution and local trust-building.

“Simply distributing supplies without engaging the students would remove the ‘civil’ element of our mission,” DiCarlo said. “We aim to connect with everyone we meet, from students to local leaders. Trust is built through personal interaction.”

That connection was evident in the classroom. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madeline Jessie Hendricksen, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician with the 475th EABS, led sessions focused on feminine hygiene and self-confidence.

“My role was to educate Kenyan students on hygiene and to encourage girls to value their self-worth,” Hendricksen said. “It was also important to demonstrate the strong partnership between U.S. and Kenyan forces.”

She was joined by Master Sgt. Jennifer N. Faria-Jones, a 475th EABS public health technician, who shared the emotional impact of the outreach.

“It was a deeply humbling and fulfilling opportunity,” Faria-Jones said. “We provided more than just sanitary pads—we delivered a message of strength and hope to the young women who represent the future.”

SETAF-AF leaders emphasized the strategic value of the event. DiCarlo noted that the mission strengthened U.S.-Kenya relationships, reinforced the role of education, and fostered long-term stability in the region.

“We’ll continue building on the connections we’ve made,” he said. “With support from Camp Simba and Kenya Navy leadership, we’re showing the community the positive impact of our presence.”

Faculty and students expressed appreciation for the joint effort, which highlighted the importance of education and international cooperation. For many of the service members, the event was a highlight of their deployment.

“This is by far the most meaningful experience of this rotation,” said Faria-Jones. “I hope to be part of more missions like this during my time in Kenya.”

