U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madeline Hendricksen, left, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration specialist, Master Sgt. Jennifer Faria Jones, right, 475th EABS public health technician, and a Kenya Navy sailor pose for a photo after distributing supplies to students at Hindi Secondary School, Kenya, June 17, 2025. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities by addressing local needs directly, allowing U.S. personnel to lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)