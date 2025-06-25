U.S., Kenyan Forces Deliver Hygiene Supplies, Empower Youth in Hindi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Affairs Team Kenya, Southern European Task Force, Africa Civil Affairs Battalion and Kenya Navy sailors address the students after distributing supplies at Hindi Secondary School, Kenya, June 17, 2025. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities by addressing local needs directly, allowing U.S. personnel to lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Humphreys Goldenthal)