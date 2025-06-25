2CONS 2025 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Vance, 2nd Contracting Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)