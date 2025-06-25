Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CONS 2025 Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    2CONS 2025 Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Vance, 2nd Contracting Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    ceremony
    contracting
    change of command
    2cons

