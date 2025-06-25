2CONS 2025 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Hawkins, 2nd Contracting Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 2nd Contracting Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. A change of command signifies the formal and ceremonious transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)