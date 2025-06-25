2CONS 2025 Change of Command

2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard Airmen post the colors during the 2nd Contracting Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
