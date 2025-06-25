2CONS 2025 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lance McInnish, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, speaks to attendees during the 2nd Contracting Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)